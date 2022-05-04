Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Phoenix, Arizona
Frequently asked questions
Browse the best dispensaries in Phoenix, AZ near you rated by Leafly users. These trusted weed shops earned their rating through quality customer service, wide product selection, or top deals.
To buy recreational weed in Arizona you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
Yes, many dispensaries in Phoenix offer online ordering with Leafly. You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local dispensary.
No, Phoenix cannabis shops do not accept credit cards. Phoenix dispensaries are cash-only, but check if your dispensary takes debit cards.
Yes, many dispensaries in Phoenix offer curb-side pickup options.
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Phoenix is at a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is illegal.
The cost of weed in Phoenix has risen to around $300 for top shelf cannabis purchases.