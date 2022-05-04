HALF OZ SMALL BUDS FOR $30 (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

Frequently asked questions

What are the best dispensaries in Phoenix? Browse the best dispensaries in Phoenix, AZ near you rated by Leafly users. These trusted weed shops earned their rating through quality customer service, wide product selection, or top deals.

What do I need to buy recreational weed in Arizona? To buy recreational weed in Arizona you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Can you order weed online in Phoenix? Yes, many dispensaries in Phoenix offer online ordering with Leafly. You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local dispensary.

Do Phoenix dispensaries accept credit cards? No, Phoenix cannabis shops do not accept credit cards. Phoenix dispensaries are cash-only, but check if your dispensary takes debit cards.

Do dispensaries in Phoenix offer curb-side pickup? Yes, many dispensaries in Phoenix offer curb-side pickup options.

Where can I smoke weed in Phoenix? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Phoenix is at a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is illegal.