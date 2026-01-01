Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Prescott Valley, Arizona
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- RECStory Cannabis - Williams45.0 mi away
I was incredibly disappointed to find out you closed out of nowhere. A heads up to your many patrons would have been great. Such a shame, another weed store gone. You guys had fantastic bud tenders, a great manager, so I’m guessing you had crappy corporate owners. I hope someone picks up where story left off because there’s plenty of 4-20 business available in the Williams-Ash Fork area. A lot of us medical patients have a tough time driving an hour to Flagstaff or over an hour to Prescott Valley.read full review
- MED & RECANC - Arizona Natural Concepts (Med/Rec)57.9 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Budtender was awesome (Char) and got me some amazing flower to try with my bogo (super lemon haze was FIRE) also went looking around the whole store for rso (which they have like 4 brands!!) really love the vibes and everyone in there said hi and smiled when I walked in. Super chill, definitely a good place to try!read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins67.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Scottsdale27 dealsPickup in under 30 mins71.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Seb is the MAN!!! I love this place way too much. Just moved here from Texas & now this Curaleaf is my new home!!! Everyone rocks - especially Sebastian. He helps me out with literally anything I need, always makes an effort to see how I am, and always puts me in a good mood!! Kirby also rocks. Really awesome music too. Love these guysread full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Cave Creek (Med/Rec)199 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins71.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I really enjoy shopping at JARS on Cave Creek because they have the best deals around the valley, and they are very nice and kind to everybody. It's a great place and a number one place to spend time and enjoy the best place in the east valley. When it comes to a number one, dispensary for me like jars on cave creek, I definitely recommend it for everybody.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins73.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins76.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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