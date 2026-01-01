Dispensaries with military discounts in Prescott Valley, Arizona
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- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECStory Cannabis - Williams45.0 mi away
I was incredibly disappointed to find out you closed out of nowhere. A heads up to your many patrons would have been great. Such a shame, another weed store gone. You guys had fantastic bud tenders, a great manager, so I’m guessing you had crappy corporate owners. I hope someone picks up where story left off because there’s plenty of 4-20 business available in the Williams-Ash Fork area. A lot of us medical patients have a tough time driving an hour to Flagstaff or over an hour to Prescott Valley.read full review
- MED & RECThe Mint Cannabis - Bell Rd (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup in under 30 mins68.8 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the Mint on bell! I’m a single mom so smoke on a budget and always try for the 1/1 ounce of shake on paydays! They always have them available, and tonight, compared to other Dispo’s near me, they had a better price then any others for a higher level of THC too! There’s never extra fees tacked on either like at some of the other Dispo’s. In fact I had an estimated total of $40 tonight for my ounce and grabbed $60 just in case of taxes etc. imagine my delight when it was on sale for 2 for $29 and came out to less then $40 total out the door! Love how quick they are, love that it’s ready so I can skip the wait and love the little extra surprises like a discount I wasn’t even expecting! I totally recommend my go to Dispo! You cannot go wrong there!read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins73.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins76.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Arcadia52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins78.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Five stars for Trader Joe's. I am truly a delighted and very satisfied patron after my recent visit. The quality of their plants continues to impress me. The orchids are consistently vibrant, healthy, and remarkably long-lasting. They bring such elegance and freshness into my home and maintain their blooms far longer than expected. I also purchased a rosary succulent that is beautifully full and thriving — clearly well cared for and thoughtfully sourced. Beyond the products themselves, I deeply appreciate being able to see and thoughtfully select items in person again. Having merchandise displayed where customers can comfortably view and choose what best suits their needs makes a meaningful difference. That simple return to normalcy enhances the entire shopping experience. What truly elevated my visit, however, was the exceptional customer service provided by Budtenders Sarah and Elsie. Both were professional, knowledgeable, and genuinely attentive. They took the time to answer my questions thoroughly and offered thoughtful recommendations without any sense of pressure. Their patience and warmth created an atmosphere that felt welcoming and respectful. It is rare to encounter a team that balances efficiency with such authentic care for their customers. Sarah and Elsie exemplify outstanding service, and their dedication reflects wonderfully on the store as a whole. I left feeling confident in my purchases, appreciated as a customer, and genuinely impressed. Experiences like this are why I continue to return and happily recommend this location to others.read full review
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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