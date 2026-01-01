Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Quartzsite, Arizona
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- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins110.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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