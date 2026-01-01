Dispensaries with industry discounts in Quartzsite, Arizona
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- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins110.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
- MED & RECThe Mint Cannabis - Bell Rd (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.5 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the Mint on bell! I’m a single mom so smoke on a budget and always try for the 1/1 ounce of shake on paydays! They always have them available, and tonight, compared to other Dispo’s near me, they had a better price then any others for a higher level of THC too! There’s never extra fees tacked on either like at some of the other Dispo’s. In fact I had an estimated total of $40 tonight for my ounce and grabbed $60 just in case of taxes etc. imagine my delight when it was on sale for 2 for $29 and came out to less then $40 total out the door! Love how quick they are, love that it’s ready so I can skip the wait and love the little extra surprises like a discount I wasn’t even expecting! I totally recommend my go to Dispo! You cannot go wrong there!read full review
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