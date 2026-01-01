Dispensaries with military discounts in Quartzsite, Arizona
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- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins110.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
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