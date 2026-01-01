Drive-thru dispensaries in Scottsdale, Arizona
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- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup304.6 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECTop Crop - Sunland ParkPickup in under 30 mins332.8 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup361.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup256.8 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECHarborside - Desert Hot Springs264.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I mean WOW. I've never been in a dispensary like this, it looks so cool inside! For what they offer, they had some great brand names at affordable prices. The drive thru was awesome! I mean, I didn't even have to get out of my car!!! How cool!!! Def coming back, can't wait to get my hands on some of that Area 41!!!!read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas266.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
- Quality Life Inc309.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECAlter Ego Dispensary - 24-Hour Drive-Thru Service Only310.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 3am MT
As a first time customer I was highly impressed with not only the product, but customer service was absolutely the best I have ever experienced at a dispensary! I had the pleasure of having Jenny as my Bud tender and she was incredible. She explained to me about their business and how it’s ran by the family. Not only is the store ran by family, the family grows majority of their product locally. They are extremely supportive of local businesses as they gave me some cards for restaurants and businesses. They also included some very cool 3D printed keychains made by the owner! This dispensary treated me so incredibly and I will always recommend friends here. This dispensary definitely deserves a visit if you are looking for incredible Bud and wonderful people. Thank you for all your kindnessread full review
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