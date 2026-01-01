Dispensaries with parking on-site in Scottsdale, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 650
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Arcadia52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins5.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Five stars for Trader Joe's. I am truly a delighted and very satisfied patron after my recent visit. The quality of their plants continues to impress me. The orchids are consistently vibrant, healthy, and remarkably long-lasting. They bring such elegance and freshness into my home and maintain their blooms far longer than expected. I also purchased a rosary succulent that is beautifully full and thriving — clearly well cared for and thoughtfully sourced. Beyond the products themselves, I deeply appreciate being able to see and thoughtfully select items in person again. Having merchandise displayed where customers can comfortably view and choose what best suits their needs makes a meaningful difference. That simple return to normalcy enhances the entire shopping experience. What truly elevated my visit, however, was the exceptional customer service provided by Budtenders Sarah and Elsie. Both were professional, knowledgeable, and genuinely attentive. They took the time to answer my questions thoroughly and offered thoughtful recommendations without any sense of pressure. Their patience and warmth created an atmosphere that felt welcoming and respectful. It is rare to encounter a team that balances efficiency with such authentic care for their customers. Sarah and Elsie exemplify outstanding service, and their dedication reflects wonderfully on the store as a whole. I left feeling confident in my purchases, appreciated as a customer, and genuinely impressed. Experiences like this are why I continue to return and happily recommend this location to others.read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.4 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Scottsdale27 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Seb is the MAN!!! I love this place way too much. Just moved here from Texas & now this Curaleaf is my new home!!! Everyone rocks - especially Sebastian. He helps me out with literally anything I need, always makes an effort to see how I am, and always puts me in a good mood!! Kirby also rocks. Really awesome music too. Love these guysread full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Cave Creek (Med/Rec)199 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins9.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I really enjoy shopping at JARS on Cave Creek because they have the best deals around the valley, and they are very nice and kind to everybody. It's a great place and a number one place to spend time and enjoy the best place in the east valley. When it comes to a number one, dispensary for me like jars on cave creek, I definitely recommend it for everybody.read full review
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