Dispensaries with senior discounts in Show Low, Arizona
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- MED & RECConsume Cannabis Co - Show Low (Med/Rec)0.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Globe (Rec)183 dealsPickup in under 30 mins73.8 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
Really, the quality of the products are quite delicious, no matter what you get. Z knows I like high testing THC and she sold me these pre rolls that were off the hook at 28 percent! They were crazy! I was crazy! Once again I use the word delicious because the people that work there are delicious too! Besides my obvious love for Jeremy and Z and Isaac and Will and Billy and Scott, it smells so good in there and each time I go, it is always a delicious experience.read full review
- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins112.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins114.2 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mesa (Med/Rec)196 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins115.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the friendly staff. The BLK man that greets you and checks your ID is always smiling and efficient. Very helpful when ur first arriving! As you proceed to the correct line. The facility has the best music vibes around!! I recommend doing the pre order online. It speeds the process and makes things flow smoothly!! Thank You Jarsread full review
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.6 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECThe Mint Cannabis - Bell Rd (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the Mint on bell! I’m a single mom so smoke on a budget and always try for the 1/1 ounce of shake on paydays! They always have them available, and tonight, compared to other Dispo’s near me, they had a better price then any others for a higher level of THC too! There’s never extra fees tacked on either like at some of the other Dispo’s. In fact I had an estimated total of $40 tonight for my ounce and grabbed $60 just in case of taxes etc. imagine my delight when it was on sale for 2 for $29 and came out to less then $40 total out the door! Love how quick they are, love that it’s ready so I can skip the wait and love the little extra surprises like a discount I wasn’t even expecting! I totally recommend my go to Dispo! You cannot go wrong there!read full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Cave Creek (Med/Rec)199 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins123.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I really enjoy shopping at JARS on Cave Creek because they have the best deals around the valley, and they are very nice and kind to everybody. It's a great place and a number one place to spend time and enjoy the best place in the east valley. When it comes to a number one, dispensary for me like jars on cave creek, I definitely recommend it for everybody.read full review
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins125.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
- MED & RECPonderosa Dispensary - Chandler50 dealsPickup in under 30 mins125.7 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I gave you guys a five star review because I like your store and you have good products however I’ve been working to try and get my $10 off for the last month and a half and now all of a sudden my points are gone and they were never redeemed. It’s only $10 so it’s not the end of the world but I think it really sucks because I was hoping to save $10 today.read full review
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