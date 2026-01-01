Pet friendly dispensaries in Somerton, Arizona
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup134.8 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins152.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.1 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins158.2 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup159.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
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