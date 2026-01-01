Dispensaries with parking on-site in Sonoita, Arizona
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- MED & RECTucson SAINTS (Southern Arizona Integrated Therapies)Pickup38.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECHalo Cannabis32.2 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
This was first time there. I was traveling and was checking different dispensary and I decided I liked this one. I read some of the comments and couldn't believe what they were saying. I'll tell you what. This was the best experience I've had in a long time. They are great and professional. Their custermer service.....awesome. you don't find alot of that anymore. Their prices and specials were great. When I walked in the door, it felt good. If I ever pass thru arizona again I will definitely go there. I recommend them highly folks.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Globe (Rec)183 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
Really, the quality of the products are quite delicious, no matter what you get. Z knows I like high testing THC and she sold me these pre rolls that were off the hook at 28 percent! They were crazy! I was crazy! Once again I use the word delicious because the people that work there are delicious too! Besides my obvious love for Jeremy and Z and Isaac and Will and Billy and Scott, it smells so good in there and each time I go, it is always a delicious experience.read full review
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins129.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
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