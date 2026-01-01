Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Springerville, Arizona
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- MED & RECConsume Cannabis Co - Show Low (Med/Rec)42.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins148.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.1 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins158.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
- MED & RECThe Mint Cannabis - Bell Rd (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup in under 30 mins161.1 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the Mint on bell! I’m a single mom so smoke on a budget and always try for the 1/1 ounce of shake on paydays! They always have them available, and tonight, compared to other Dispo’s near me, they had a better price then any others for a higher level of THC too! There’s never extra fees tacked on either like at some of the other Dispo’s. In fact I had an estimated total of $40 tonight for my ounce and grabbed $60 just in case of taxes etc. imagine my delight when it was on sale for 2 for $29 and came out to less then $40 total out the door! Love how quick they are, love that it’s ready so I can skip the wait and love the little extra surprises like a discount I wasn’t even expecting! I totally recommend my go to Dispo! You cannot go wrong there!read full review
- RECPonderosa Dispensary - Tucson (REC ONLY)49 dealsPickup in under 30 mins161.9 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I absolutely love coming to this dispensary, especially in the evening or at night cause nobody is there. I’m in and out quick. It’s simple and easy. Everyone really knows what they’re talking about that works there too so I have full confidence when I walk through the doors that I will get the experience I want.read full review
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