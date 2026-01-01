Dispensaries with parking on-site in Springerville, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 722
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- MED & RECConsume Cannabis Co - Show Low (Med/Rec)42.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Globe (Rec)183 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
Really, the quality of the products are quite delicious, no matter what you get. Z knows I like high testing THC and she sold me these pre rolls that were off the hook at 28 percent! They were crazy! I was crazy! Once again I use the word delicious because the people that work there are delicious too! Besides my obvious love for Jeremy and Z and Isaac and Will and Billy and Scott, it smells so good in there and each time I go, it is always a delicious experience.read full review
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins148.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mesa (Med/Rec)196 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins150.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the friendly staff. The BLK man that greets you and checks your ID is always smiling and efficient. Very helpful when ur first arriving! As you proceed to the correct line. The facility has the best music vibes around!! I recommend doing the pre order online. It speeds the process and makes things flow smoothly!! Thank You Jarsread full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Sedona24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
josh and Creg I'm not sure if i spelt it right but they did an excellent job getting me hooked up with some good concentrate they recommended something with a little more kick, and I can honestly say I'm surprised with how well it was definitely will take their recommendation again! and their hospitality is always welcoming like a family they are Truly a great dispensary.read full review
- RECNature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Scottsdale27 dealsPickup in under 30 mins154.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Seb is the MAN!!! I love this place way too much. Just moved here from Texas & now this Curaleaf is my new home!!! Everyone rocks - especially Sebastian. He helps me out with literally anything I need, always makes an effort to see how I am, and always puts me in a good mood!! Kirby also rocks. Really awesome music too. Love these guysread full review
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.1 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
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