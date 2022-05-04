Dispensaries with industry discounts in Tempe, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 279
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Tempe, AZ for medicinal and recreational use. The state passed full legalization on Nov. 3, 2020.
The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Tempe.
Yes, you can order weed online in Tempe at Leafly.com for in-store pick up at a local dispensary.
Yes, visitors from out-of-state can order weed in Tempe, AZ as long as they are age 21 years or older with a valid form of identification.
The only place you can buy legal weed for recreational use in Tempe is at a recreational dispensary.
According to Leafly.com, there are 18 medical marijuana dispensaries in Tempe, AZ.