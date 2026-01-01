Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Youngtown, Arizona
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- MED & RECANC - Arizona Natural Concepts (Med/Rec)19.9 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Budtender was awesome (Char) and got me some amazing flower to try with my bogo (super lemon haze was FIRE) also went looking around the whole store for rso (which they have like 4 brands!!) really love the vibes and everyone in there said hi and smiled when I walked in. Super chill, definitely a good place to try!read full review
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
- MEDtruBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)52 dealsPickup in under 30 mins39.7 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
It's getting harder everyday to find independent dispensaries. Trubliss is fantastic and still independent! Good selection of products and very friendly people. My only request would be a couple more classic cultivars in the mix from Copper State. Big Bud, Northern Lights, P98 Bubba, Shiva Skunk, and maybe a more modern gassy cheese (Marley's Cheese). Otherwise I'm happy to have Trubliss as my normal go-to dispensary.read full review
- RECPonderosa Dispensary - Tucson (REC ONLY)49 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.2 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I absolutely love coming to this dispensary, especially in the evening or at night cause nobody is there. I’m in and out quick. It’s simple and easy. Everyone really knows what they’re talking about that works there too so I have full confidence when I walk through the doors that I will get the experience I want.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup282.5 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins285.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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