Pet friendly dispensaries in Yuma, Arizona
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup139.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins146.0 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins150.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins154.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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