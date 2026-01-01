Pet friendly dispensaries in Bentonville, Arkansas
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- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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- MEDThe Releaf Center - Bentonville5.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Awesome experience! Long read, BUT please take the time. I couldn't have asked for a better first-time experience for ALL of this. For this being something that's typically "scary" for first time users, you won't have that experience here. A little about my AMAZING experience. When I arrived, I was welcomed by the "door checker." It was chilly out and my first time (One page questionnaire to best serve you) and the "door checker" done his best to quickly sign me in, ensuring I wouldn't get cold. Once signed in I was brought in and asked preference in product to try. Once decision was made, I was taken to the next employee for the next step in the process. I was lead through the process and informed about the different perks/benefits in each of the different product options, ensuring I was comfortable, and knew what I was looking at, before proceeding. Once I chose my products of choice, I was informed of total and given a free T-Shirt, coke-can cooly, and a 20% discount, JUST for being a first-time customer. Paid for products, the products were explained and how to navigate use, if wasn't familiar. Was informed the benefits of each thing that was in the product I purchased and the things it could help with. Was then given an information sheet with the different benefits of things in the products and pharmacist information, should I ever have any questions. Then, was handed my purchased products and walked to the door. There's so much concern, care, love, knowledge, & passion, in these employees & what they do, that it's impossible for it to go unnoticed. For example, the employee that helped me with my decision in product, based on my needs AND preferences, stepped out with me to ensure me that I wasn't alone in my journey and not to be ashamed. That there was no such thing as a dumb question. They were all there with knowledge of different levels and if one didn't know another would. They learn from the pharmacist regularly, in varies ways. Didn't rush me off. Let me talk as long as I wanted/needed. Definitely made sure I knew I was welcomed back anytime. Also informed me about the delivery service option, should I ever want/need to use it. Before the end (and many times during) they ensured me it was ok to ask questions if I had any. They made it a priority to share the opportunity of their knowledge becoming my knowledge if it were an interest, before leaving. **RARE**OCCASION** ---- > I was very pleased with too many things to name, so please know, THIS is the reason, why I left a review. **!!WOW!!** Thanks for the amazing experience and incredible amount of knowledge, for just my FIRST TIME. **!!This location is my location of choice!!**read full review
- MEDCannatopia Grow Supply and DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins47.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic67.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup99.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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