Dispensaries with military discounts in Brookland, Arkansas
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup36.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup53.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup91.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company3 dealsPickup95.2 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins112.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins113.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins121.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup130.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins155.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
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