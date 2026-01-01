Dispensaries with industry discounts in Camden, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 258
All Dispensary results
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup59.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup84.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins150.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup156.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins173.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company3 dealsPickup179.8 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup181.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins190.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup195.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins198.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.