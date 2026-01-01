Dispensaries with industry discounts in Clinton, Arkansas
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- MEDArkansas Natural Products1.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I live in Hot Springs. So my two choices locally are Suite 443 and Green Springs. At least for now, Hot Springs is getting the last dispensary (Arkansas state law caps the number of dispensaries to 40 and we have 39 right now). Anyways. I believe because we only have to choices that's why the prices in Hot Springs are especially bad even for Arkansas prices and that's say quite a lot. Basically everything, be it flower, vape carts, or concentrate are all more expensive than basically any other dispensary in the state. Including Arkansas Natural Products, Custom Cannabis, Berners, High Bank (funny since that is Suite 443's sister store), The Treatment etc. On average everything at Suite 443 and Green Springs is $10-$25 more expensive, sometimes even more. It's gotten to where their sale prices everyone loves to praise are just what other dispensaries charge every day. But that means you better be free to go that day (with one days notice the night before), have the money that day, and hope what you like is on sale. Plus, if it's an event sale like 4th of July, or the 710 sale you will have to wait in line for ~20-25 minutes just to get in. But not only do we only have two choices, but Green Springs only sells products from half of the 8 harvesters. No Carpenter Farms, Osage Creek, Bold (though I'm fine with that), or Delta/Rev. So, if you want any of their products Suite 443 knows they are your only choice (unless you wanna drive about an hour each way to Custom Cannabis or further, deal with the interstate etc). And go figure Green Springs just prices 99% of everything they do carry the same prices as Suite 443. Ever since I found out ANP delivers to Hot Springs about 3 weeks ago, I haven't set foot in Suite 443 or Green Springs. And everything I've ordered has been significantly cheaper than the price at Suite 443.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup58.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup83.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins102.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup107.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup117.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup140.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup141.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company3 dealsPickup156.6 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup161.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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