Dispensaries with military discounts in Conway, Arkansas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup23.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup107.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup111.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins113.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup116.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDFive Star Medical Company3 dealsPickup144.4 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup150.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic152.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup155.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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