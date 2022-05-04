6 units for $100 on select items

Pickup in under 30 mins

All Drinks & Drink Mixes, B1G1 40% off

10% OFF ALL CHOCOLATES

Frequently asked questions

Is medical marijuana legal in Fayetteville? Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Fayetteville for adults with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Arkansas.

Is recreational marijuana legal in Fayetteville? No, recreational marijuana is illegal in Fayetteville.

Is CBD legal in Fayetteville? Yes, CBD is legal in Fayetteville for adults in with a valid medical marijuana card.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Fayetteville, AR? According to Leafly.com, there are three medical marijuana dispensaries in Fayetteville, AR.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Fayetteville? Yes, a medical marijuana card issued by the state of Akrnasas is required to buy weed in Fayetteville

How do I buy weed in Fayetteville? The only way to buy weed in Fayetteville is through a medical marijuana dispensary.