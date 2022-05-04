Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Frequently asked questions
Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Fayetteville for adults with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Arkansas.
No, recreational marijuana is illegal in Fayetteville.
Yes, CBD is legal in Fayetteville for adults in with a valid medical marijuana card.
According to Leafly.com, there are three medical marijuana dispensaries in Fayetteville, AR.
Yes, a medical marijuana card issued by the state of Akrnasas is required to buy weed in Fayetteville
The only way to buy weed in Fayetteville is through a medical marijuana dispensary.
Yes, you can order medical marijuana online at Leafly.com for pick-up at a Fayetteville dispensary.