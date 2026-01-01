Dispensaries with industry discounts in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 264
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins3.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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- MEDThe Source Cannabis - Arkansas18.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup43.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDthe greenery51.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Even though I like the Greenery, I was very disappointed today. I went in there at 4:30 pm the doors were locked & no one was there. About 12 people came & went because no one was there. No sign on the door NOTHING!!! I'm going to find another dispensary that cares about the people that go in there!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins89.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup90.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins99.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup134.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup134.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary169.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
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