Dispensaries with military discounts in Fort Smith, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 615
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup6.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDthe greenery3.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Even though I like the Greenery, I was very disappointed today. I went in there at 4:30 pm the doors were locked & no one was there. About 12 people came & went because no one was there. No sign on the door NOTHING!!! I'm going to find another dispensary that cares about the people that go in there!read full review
- MEDALTUS Dispensary - Tahlequah47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I don’t have a favorite dispensary but Altus is fast becoming the place I frequent most. The atmosphere is super chill and the budtenders will actually listen and give advice instead of just upselling what’s most expensive. If you’re on the fence about stopping by just save yourself some time and just go! You won’t be disappointed.read full review
- MEDHometown Stash55.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins107.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
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