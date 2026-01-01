Dispensaries with senior discounts in Fort Smith, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 464
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- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup6.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDthe greenery3.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Even though I like the Greenery, I was very disappointed today. I went in there at 4:30 pm the doors were locked & no one was there. About 12 people came & went because no one was there. No sign on the door NOTHING!!! I'm going to find another dispensary that cares about the people that go in there!read full review
- MEDTenkiller Natural Health34.8 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
I would like to thank Tenkiller Natural Health for the great service I received. We are new to the area and have been looking for a dispensary that has knowledgeable staff and plenty of options on products. As of yesterday, the search is over. My first visit was yesterday, and I was totally pleased with the staff Kaitlyn and Austin. They were very helpful and patient to explain all the different options I could use and what the benefits of the products. I had tons of questions, but they were able to answer all, and I greatly all the help and information. I really loved how this location has so much to choose from and how clean and organized the establishment is. The process to apply for my Medical Marijuana card was very smooth, and I received it within 11 days. The prices were really good and I really like their reward program, which is a major plus. If you are looking for a trusted source plus high-quality products, look no further. Tenkiller Natural Health has you covered.read full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Tulsa2 dealsPickup93.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love this place. The products are great, they have sales all the time, and every budtender I have ever been helped by, whether they were tending or acting as receptionist, has been incredibly helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly. Everyone here always goes that extra mile, makes you feel like they actually want to make you happy. Wonderful service, every time. Tonight, my budtender was Carlos, and he was was extremely sweet and helpful; really knew his stuff. I also really liked his saying, "They say the sky is the limit, but we've been to outer space, so there is no limit." I really like coming here. For sure my favorite dispensary. Really. :-Dread full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins98.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins107.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins114.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup122.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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