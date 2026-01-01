Pet friendly dispensaries in Fort Smith, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 355
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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- MEDthe greenery3.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Even though I like the Greenery, I was very disappointed today. I went in there at 4:30 pm the doors were locked & no one was there. About 12 people came & went because no one was there. No sign on the door NOTHING!!! I'm going to find another dispensary that cares about the people that go in there!read full review
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup127.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic132.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - Stillwater10 dealsPickup156.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - OKC10 dealsPickup175.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Super great shop I typically go to the location on SW 66th and Western and since they've reopened the location looks amazing. For a little while, while they were "Upgrading" the first location, I shopped at the location on SW 29th and May and they offered just as much as the store on Western and they have a freaking drive through! Both locations have the coolest employees, I hate people and find myself engaging with the employees every time.read full review
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