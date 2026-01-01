Dispensaries with military discounts in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 640
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- MEDFive Star Medical Company3 dealsPickup36.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup56.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins62.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup92.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup104.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup112.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup122.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup124.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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