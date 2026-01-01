Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Hensley, Arkansas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup20.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup64.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDFive Star Medical Company3 dealsPickup128.4 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup138.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins145.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup153.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins153.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup170.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup183.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup189.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup192.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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