Dispensaries with military discounts in Hensley, Arkansas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup20.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup64.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDFive Star Medical Company3 dealsPickup128.4 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup138.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup153.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins153.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup170.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup183.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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