Pet friendly dispensaries in Hot Springs, Arkansas
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- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic182.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins202.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup223.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup224.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup238.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
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