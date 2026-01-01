Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Mountain Home, Arkansas
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- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup38.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDArkansas Natural Products52.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I live in Hot Springs. So my two choices locally are Suite 443 and Green Springs. At least for now, Hot Springs is getting the last dispensary (Arkansas state law caps the number of dispensaries to 40 and we have 39 right now). Anyways. I believe because we only have to choices that's why the prices in Hot Springs are especially bad even for Arkansas prices and that's say quite a lot. Basically everything, be it flower, vape carts, or concentrate are all more expensive than basically any other dispensary in the state. Including Arkansas Natural Products, Custom Cannabis, Berners, High Bank (funny since that is Suite 443's sister store), The Treatment etc. On average everything at Suite 443 and Green Springs is $10-$25 more expensive, sometimes even more. It's gotten to where their sale prices everyone loves to praise are just what other dispensaries charge every day. But that means you better be free to go that day (with one days notice the night before), have the money that day, and hope what you like is on sale. Plus, if it's an event sale like 4th of July, or the 710 sale you will have to wait in line for ~20-25 minutes just to get in. But not only do we only have two choices, but Green Springs only sells products from half of the 8 harvesters. No Carpenter Farms, Osage Creek, Bold (though I'm fine with that), or Delta/Rev. So, if you want any of their products Suite 443 knows they are your only choice (unless you wanna drive about an hour each way to Custom Cannabis or further, deal with the interstate etc). And go figure Green Springs just prices 99% of everything they do carry the same prices as Suite 443. Ever since I found out ANP delivers to Hot Springs about 3 weeks ago, I haven't set foot in Suite 443 or Green Springs. And everything I've ordered has been significantly cheaper than the price at Suite 443.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup74.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins79.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup110.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup126.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup129.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary135.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins145.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup152.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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