Dispensaries with military discounts in Rogers, Arkansas
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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- MEDHometown Stash26.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MEDCannatopia Grow Supply and DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins52.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & REC3Fifteen - Branson West (CLOSED)48.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I have to say, I have been to a lot of dispensaries across this country and 315 Primo in Branson West is my absolute favorite place! Not only do they have great prices, their staff is unbeatable! Everyone I've ever encountered there is amazing, they're always smiling, I've never had anyone have an attitude, it's a great environment, great people, great products! Staff is knowledgeable about product availability, strain information & lineage & they're honest with you about what they like and don't. When you have an environment like they do, it's easy to drive the extra 40 minutes to spend your money where the business is exceptional & so are the people! You know who you are! Love y'all! -Audrey Roseread full review
- MED & RECGreenlight Branson52.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I moved back to the state for legal flower. As I read the reviews I have one request to all that are dissatisfied. Move states. There are states where (street weed) is what one buys illegally. At Greenlight whatever one purchases is clean. I buy flower. From the seed to me it is regulated. I moved here for a safe high. But then again I came from a state where one buys what's on the street. Thanks to Greenlight I have the pleasure of a safe high. I am thankful.read full review
- MEDALTUS Dispensary - Tahlequah56.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I don’t have a favorite dispensary but Altus is fast becoming the place I frequent most. The atmosphere is super chill and the budtenders will actually listen and give advice instead of just upselling what’s most expensive. If you’re on the fence about stopping by just save yourself some time and just go! You won’t be disappointed.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup61.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic66.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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