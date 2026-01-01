Dispensaries with senior discounts in Russellville, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 465
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup55.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDArkansas Natural Products43.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I live in Hot Springs. So my two choices locally are Suite 443 and Green Springs. At least for now, Hot Springs is getting the last dispensary (Arkansas state law caps the number of dispensaries to 40 and we have 39 right now). Anyways. I believe because we only have to choices that's why the prices in Hot Springs are especially bad even for Arkansas prices and that's say quite a lot. Basically everything, be it flower, vape carts, or concentrate are all more expensive than basically any other dispensary in the state. Including Arkansas Natural Products, Custom Cannabis, Berners, High Bank (funny since that is Suite 443's sister store), The Treatment etc. On average everything at Suite 443 and Green Springs is $10-$25 more expensive, sometimes even more. It's gotten to where their sale prices everyone loves to praise are just what other dispensaries charge every day. But that means you better be free to go that day (with one days notice the night before), have the money that day, and hope what you like is on sale. Plus, if it's an event sale like 4th of July, or the 710 sale you will have to wait in line for ~20-25 minutes just to get in. But not only do we only have two choices, but Green Springs only sells products from half of the 8 harvesters. No Carpenter Farms, Osage Creek, Bold (though I'm fine with that), or Delta/Rev. So, if you want any of their products Suite 443 knows they are your only choice (unless you wanna drive about an hour each way to Custom Cannabis or further, deal with the interstate etc). And go figure Green Springs just prices 99% of everything they do carry the same prices as Suite 443. Ever since I found out ANP delivers to Hot Springs about 3 weeks ago, I haven't set foot in Suite 443 or Green Springs. And everything I've ordered has been significantly cheaper than the price at Suite 443.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup70.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup121.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup130.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup136.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins143.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
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