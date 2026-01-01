Dispensaries with first responder discounts in West Memphis, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 217
All Dispensary results
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup19.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins151.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup191.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup221.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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