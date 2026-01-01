Pet friendly dispensaries in West Memphis, Arkansas
Results 1-30 of 377
All Dispensary results
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup19.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins65.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins151.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup191.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co199.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic228.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins234.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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