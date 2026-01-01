Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Arkansas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup45.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup104.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup108.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup122.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)19 dealsPickup138.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup143.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins145.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins151.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup112.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
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