Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Arkansas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup45.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup108.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup143.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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