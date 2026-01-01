Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Adelanto, California
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- Status IE1.7 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
A Fresh Gem in the Neighborhood! I’m so happy to finally have a new cannabis store in the area and this one did not disappoint! From the moment I walked in, the vibe was welcoming, clean, and relaxing. The staff made me feel comfortable right away no pressure, just great conversation and helpful recommendations based on what I like.read full review
- Quality Life Inc26.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup55.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup56.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery45.4 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
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