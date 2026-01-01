Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Adelanto, California
Results 1-30 of 584
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- Status IE1.7 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
A Fresh Gem in the Neighborhood! I’m so happy to finally have a new cannabis store in the area and this one did not disappoint! From the moment I walked in, the vibe was welcoming, clean, and relaxing. The staff made me feel comfortable right away no pressure, just great conversation and helpful recommendations based on what I like.read full review
- Quality Life Inc26.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup55.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup56.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup47.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.