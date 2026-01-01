Dispensaries with military discounts in Adelanto, California
Results 1-30 of 542
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- Status IE1.7 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
A Fresh Gem in the Neighborhood! I’m so happy to finally have a new cannabis store in the area and this one did not disappoint! From the moment I walked in, the vibe was welcoming, clean, and relaxing. The staff made me feel comfortable right away no pressure, just great conversation and helpful recommendations based on what I like.read full review
- Quality Life Inc26.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup55.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup56.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup47.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECHigh Times - San Bernardino34.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I must say this place was a breath of fresh air! We are newbies to the dispensary scene and we were visiting from Texas in October. When we arrived we were immediately greeted with a smile from the security guard. When we entered the staff was just as friendly. The establishment has an open floor that’s similar to a small grocery store. Staff members rushed to our side to explain how things worked and they even walked through the store with us and recommended different strains based off of our preferences. They also checked in on us multiple times throughout the shopping experience. The products they carry are diverse and you’re sure to find something that suits your needs. They also have a plethora of pre rolls! Overall I would highly recommend this establishment over any of the other dispensaries in the area. Thank you so much to the High Times staff for making our first time memorable! We will definitely visit you all again when we are back in town!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.