Pet friendly dispensaries in Adelanto, California
Results 1-30 of 391
All Dispensary results
- Status IE1.7 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
A Fresh Gem in the Neighborhood! I’m so happy to finally have a new cannabis store in the area and this one did not disappoint! From the moment I walked in, the vibe was welcoming, clean, and relaxing. The staff made me feel comfortable right away no pressure, just great conversation and helpful recommendations based on what I like.read full review
- Quality Life Inc26.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup55.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup56.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona43.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery45.4 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECQuickie Cannabis - Delivery55.4 mi awayClosed until 4:20pm PT
- MED & RECRebud Weed Dispensary & Delivery - Highland Park55.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
One of the best dispensaries in the area. Great customer service with knowledgeable and patient employees. The employees are always willing to answer questions and provide guidance. The products are high-quality, and the shop is always clean and well-maintained. Highly recommend this spot to anyone looking for a great experience. Super dope stuff! Tell me, is it possible to pay with Bitcoin?read full review
- MED & RECSilver Lake Caregivers Group58.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
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