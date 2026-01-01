Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Alhambra, California
Results 1-30 of 122
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup2.4 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- RECOrange Leaf7.5 mi awayClosed until 6am PT
- MED & RECKushfly7.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Thank you Kushfly.com for the way you let potential clients know if you deliver in their area. I use Leafly to find out which dispensaries carry O #18 and Mars OG, the only two strains that help my medical condition. Unfortunately, Leafly often gets it wrong, and includes dispensaries that do not deliver in my area. In fact, they list you as having OG #18 to deliver to Signal Hill, CA (which is not in your delivery area.) Fortunately, your website has an app where you enter a zip code, and it tells you if you're in the delivery area. Thanks for not wasting my time, and for being polite about giving customers this information. I will give you a try when you expand your delivery area to include Signal Hill.read full review
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona18.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
- MED & RECBlitz Direct19.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.