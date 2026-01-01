Drive-thru dispensaries in Alhambra, California
Results 1-30 of 35
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- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup3.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECOrange Leaf7.5 mi awayClosed until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Collective22.9 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I recently had an exceptional experience with a local dispensary's delivery service. The process was incredibly smooth from start to finish. Ordering was straightforward, with a wide variety of high-quality products to choose from. The delivery was impressively quick, and the driver was professional and courteous. The packaging was discreet and secure, ensuring privacy and safety. Overall, this dispensary's delivery service exceeded my expectations, providing convenience and top-notch service.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup64.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins337.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECMegan's Organic Market - SLO1 dealPickup165.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
Great shop, great vibes. I've been to quite a few dispensaries, and this one stands out for the layout of the shop. Very few shops let you wander around and actually pick up a product like you're at the supermarket, meaning it's usually confined behind glass and you need one-on-one help with a tender, but here you can browse at your leisure. I usually research online for what I want beforehand, so I can't attested to their knowledge of product, but they always have new product and cultivars that I want to try. yes, they can get crowded, so it's best to go during off-hours, so you don't feel rushed, but kudos for trusting the customers with being able to touch the product. Also, since it's inevitable that a person will open something, check to see if it's been opened. One last note; taxes are high in Slo, so expect that. I've read about high taxes in other reviews, but that is something that should be taken up with local gov and not the business itself. Everything on the Central Coast is expensive, but the prices before taxes are competitive. I know because I research what others are charging from here all the way down to Lompoc. It's true you won't get many "deals" though.read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup211.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- Quality Life Inc79.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECHarborside - Desert Hot Springs94.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I mean WOW. I've never been in a dispensary like this, it looks so cool inside! For what they offer, they had some great brand names at affordable prices. The drive thru was awesome! I mean, I didn't even have to get out of my car!!! How cool!!! Def coming back, can't wait to get my hands on some of that Area 41!!!!read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas222.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
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