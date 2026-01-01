Dispensaries with industry discounts in Aptos, California
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- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery48.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECElevated San FranciscoPickup57.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECJuva39.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
Ordered delivery. Someone from the shop called to let me know delivery window for my area was late and if I was okay with that. I like the courtesy of letting you know you might have to wait. Delivery was in the window, delivery person was nice, and have enjoyed the purchase. First time, but won’t be my last.read full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery55.0 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers55.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins67.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins107.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins111.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup117.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
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