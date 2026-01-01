Pet friendly dispensaries in Aptos, California
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- MED & RECSanta Cruz Flavors4.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECMedMen - San Jose (Temporarily Closed)26.5 mi away
Forgot to grab something on my first trip here, so I popped back in to see if they had it in stock. Sometimes the website inventory is slightly different than what they have on the shelves so I always figure it's good to ask. Luckily Jayden was able to find two of the specific product I was looking for. Super knowledgeable and helpful guy!read full review
- MED & RECSynchronicity Holistic30.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Wow! Still in awe of my experience. So happy I decided to stop in for my essentials. Their facility its top of the line. And anyone complaining about how fancy it is, may I ask why? Do you not go to fancy dinners and restaurants? How is this different? The personnel was very helpful and made my visit quick and easy. Shout out to David and Regina for their knowledge and patients. I will be back!read full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery55.0 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers55.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
- MED & RECBloom Room Pacifica55.9 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
super folks hard to find because Google confused between blooms ...feel terrible... forgot the cool kid ...young cool kid with the rings...his name.. dang, favorite bud tender by far... I so want this to be go to dispensary... lemi kno when you shelve some 2:2:3 or 2:3 2:2:1, hek 2:2 even for me need extract, flower ok, like 1:1 moon made... I would recommend finding a higher cbd : thc than theirs... tho... I buy it and it's real good so, trying two stains have not before both I acquired from bloom, pretty stoked bout what I left with and the price. raw garden and elyon both very good.read full review
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