Dispensaries with senior discounts in Arcata, California
Results 1-30 of 552
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- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins0.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
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- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins24.1 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECThe Heart of Humboldt0.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I stopped here on the way to visits the marsh for the first time It seems large when you enter and is a very nice atmosphere and has many options Everything was good and the service was friendly It’s a great stop if you are just passing through as a tourist or on your way to eureka or for a relaxing trip to the bayread full review
- MED & RECEmerald Triangle Dispensary- Talent1 dealPickup in under 30 mins116.5 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Nice solid selection, I'm mostly after carts and the occasional edible - also have some specific preferences or curiosities due to unique health issues. As someone who is new to the legal market after years of not smoking, and who often has some challenging questions, I've found some budtenders here struggling to direct me at times. A lot of new faces with varying degrees of knowledge here.. though there are some extremely well informed tenders that I'm grateful to learn from as I shop.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup116.8 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECBudz Barn1 dealPickup in under 30 mins117.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Love Budz Barn. Great prices and very enjoyable staff. Nice, bright, comfortable store too. Really love that Fridays are 20% off the jar bud. Today was the first time we online ordered and picked up. So convenient. Definitely will do that again. Of course, I still ended up buying a couple other strains but oh well. Looking at a nice weekend.read full review
- MED & RECTamerans118.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins118.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECCannabiz Experience16 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I shop a lot of local shops. I’m so tired of going to dispos to just get all this commercial weed. It’s an empty high. I called cannabis experience and have never been disappointed. The other shops in Medford just don’t have the same quality. They give there opinion on the high vs the percentage . Thanks buddy you always come throughread full review
- MED & RECSensible Cannabis Company5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins119.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins120.5 mi awayPreorder until 7:30am PT
- MED & RECRogue Valley Cannabis- Central Point1 dealPickup124.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great experience everytime! Everyone there is very friendly and outgoing. They were very knowledgeable when I needed help going in for the first time. They are great with keeping stock of everything and if it's not there they always give the best options to replace. I had an issue with an online order through leafly and they made it right without me asking. Things happen, they get busy, we all know things get lost easy with electronics. But they still made sure to not let me walk out without being 100% happy. I will be a returning customer until forever.read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
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