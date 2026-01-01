Pet friendly dispensaries in Arcata, California
Results 1-30 of 459
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins0.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
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- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins24.1 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECThe Heart of Humboldt0.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I stopped here on the way to visits the marsh for the first time It seems large when you enter and is a very nice atmosphere and has many options Everything was good and the service was friendly It’s a great stop if you are just passing through as a tourist or on your way to eureka or for a relaxing trip to the bayread full review
- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup92.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECEmerald Triangle Dispensary- Talent1 dealPickup in under 30 mins116.5 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Nice solid selection, I'm mostly after carts and the occasional edible - also have some specific preferences or curiosities due to unique health issues. As someone who is new to the legal market after years of not smoking, and who often has some challenging questions, I've found some budtenders here struggling to direct me at times. A lot of new faces with varying degrees of knowledge here.. though there are some extremely well informed tenders that I'm grateful to learn from as I shop.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup116.8 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECTamerans118.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins118.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECSensible Cannabis Company5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins119.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECRogue Valley Cannabis- Central Point1 dealPickup124.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great experience everytime! Everyone there is very friendly and outgoing. They were very knowledgeable when I needed help going in for the first time. They are great with keeping stock of everything and if it's not there they always give the best options to replace. I had an issue with an online order through leafly and they made it right without me asking. Things happen, they get busy, we all know things get lost easy with electronics. But they still made sure to not let me walk out without being 100% happy. I will be a returning customer until forever.read full review
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup209.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup209.6 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECMoss CrossingDeliveryPickup224.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
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