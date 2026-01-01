Dispensaries with parking on-site in Arnold, California
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- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins11.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECFirehouse - Turlock59.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup60.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup63.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins90.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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